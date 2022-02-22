Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has inaugurated the new Turkish Embassy building in Senegal during an official visit to the country.

With the opening of the new building in the capital Dakar on Tuesday, Erdogan said: “Today, we take our strong historical, cultural and human ties one step further.”

“I hope the new building of our Dakar embassy will be beneficial to our country, our nation, and the people of Senegal.”

Inaugurating the new embassy building, Erdogan added that: "Our relations with Senegal, which is a key country in the region, are at an excellent level." While in Senegal, he will also attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish firm.

“I am pleased that Turkish companies support the infrastructure and development of Senegal, especially the construction sector,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan is in Senegal for the second stop of his four-day official visit to Africa, which began in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Turkish president's visit to Guinea-Bissau, the third stop of his African tour, was postponed to a later date, as he will be returning home early to participate in an online meeting with NATO leaders over Russia's recognition of two Ukraine breakaway regions, the country’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

'Exemplary buildings'