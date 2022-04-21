US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has led a multi-nation walk out of a meeting of finance officials from the world's richest countries when Russian officials spoke, in protest against Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Russia's attack on its neighbour loomed over the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, the first since President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack in late February.

British, French and Canadian officials joined the boycott, officials confirmed, underscoring the boiling tensions at the gathering of the Group of 20 which convened to address global challenges like rising debt and a possible food crisis.

"Multiple finance ministers and central bank governors including Ukraine Finance Minister (Sergiy Marchenko) and Secretary Yellen walked out when Russia started talking at the G20 meeting," a source familiar with the event told the AFP news agency.

"Some finance ministers and central bank governors who were virtual turned their cameras off when Russia spoke."

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who chaired the meeting of G20 finance officials in Washington, acknowledged the body faced unprecedented challenges but called for cooperation to overcome headwinds slowing global growth.

"This is an extraordinary situation," Indrawati told reporters after the daylong meeting. "It's not business as usual, a very dynamic and challenging one."

'War not compatible with cooperation'

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted a photograph of the officials who left the meeting, saying, "The world's democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes."

And during the gathering French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Russian delegates to refrain from attending the sessions, saying "war is not compatible with international cooperation."

Experts see little chance at this meeting for the bloc to find consensus on global challenges such as climate crisis and debt relief for poor nations.

"I think expectations should be extremely low," said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

"It's hard to see how the G20 is going to pull together in the face of... the Ukraine crisis," he said in an interview.

