French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said his government would resign if Emmanuel Macron is re-elected president, in a bid to provide a "new impetus" for Macron's centrist party ahead of the June parliamentary polls.

If he is re-elected, "in the subsequent days, as is the tradition, I will present the president with my resignation and that of the government", Castex told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

"I'm among those who think a new impetus should be found after the president's re-election," he added.

There has been speculation that European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde could be offered the post of prime minister, although she sidestepped a question on the issue at a press conference last week.

Macron is facing a close race in the run-off on Sunday against far-right veteran Marine Le Pen, with analysts warning that low turnout could prove a wildcard even though most polls show Macron in the lead.

'Can't draw conclusions'

Castex said Macron was not guaranteed to win the runoff.