The Taliban authorities have warned Pakistan after five children and a woman were killed in Afghanistan in alleged rocket attacks by the Pakistani military in a pre-dawn assault along the border.

"Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar," provincial director of information Najibullah Hassan Abdaal said referring to the eastern province of Kunar bordering Pakistan.

Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do, said the assault was carried out by Pakistani military aircraft.

A similar pre-dawn assault was carried out in Afghanistan's Khost province near the border, another Afghan government official said.

"Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages near the Durand line in Khost province," he said on condition of anonymity. "Only civilian houses were targeted and there were casualties," he added, but did not offer more details.

Afghanistan's Taliban government warned Islamabad after the attacks. "This is a cruelty and it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan ... The Pakistani side should know that if a war starts it will not be in the interest of any side. It will cause instability in the region," government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in an audio message.

Pakistani military officials were not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE: Militants kill seven Pakistani soldiers in ambush