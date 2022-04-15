Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter sparked concerns among Tesla investors and analysts that the electric carmaker could suffer as the chief executive becomes distracted by his takeover play and the possible sales of Tesla shares to fund the deal.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who also heads rocket company SpaceX, targeted Twitter Inc on Thursday with a $43 billion takeover offer.

The idea of Musk working to close that deal, possibly by selling even more of his Tesla stake, and then overseeing yet another company has Tesla observers worried.

"Elon is distracted. He's got a lot of things going on. He's involved in a lot of different endeavours," said Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, which owns shares in Tesla.

"This is a one to three months headwind to Tesla's stock."

Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, fell more than 9 percent since he disclosed his more than 9 percent stake in Twitter last Monday.

On Thursday, Tesla's stock fell 3.7 percent.

Tesla challenges

While Musk has talked about potential changes he would like to see Twitter make, Tesla faces its own challenges - the need to boost production at new assembly plants in Berlin and Texas, analysts said.

Meanwhile, Tesla's Shanghai factory - its largest - has been idled by the Covid-19 crackdown in China.

"Musk is Tesla, and investors don't want to see Tesla lose that leadership edge," Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said.