Dozens of protestors have gathered in Grand Rapids, Michigan after police released videos related to the fatal shooting of a young Black man by a white police officer.

"I view it as a tragedy," Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom said of the shooting at a press conference Wednesday, at which the videos were released.

"It was just a progression of sadness for me. The loss of life in any circumstance is sad and I know that it's going to impact our city," he added.

One of the four videos from the April 4 incident shows the officer lying on the back of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya as the two scuffled after a traffic stop and then appeared to shoot him in the head.

Prior to the shooting, the men appear to be wrestling on the ground for control of the officer's taser. The officer has not been named.