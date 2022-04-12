Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will give content creators the opportunity to sell virtual items to users in Horizon Worlds, its main platform in the metaverse.

"For example, someone could make and sell attachable accessories for a fashion world or offer paid access to a new part of a world," the Californian tech group said in a press release on Monday.

Meta had already set up a $10 million fund for creators on Horizon in October, where more than 10,000 different "worlds" already exist, according to the company.

"While we’re launching this today as a test with a handful of creators to get their feedback, these types of tools are steps toward our long-term vision for the metaverse where creators can earn a living and people can purchase digital goods, services, and experiences," Meta said.

The company also plans to test bonuses for creators who achieve certain goals — such as "building worlds that attract the most time spent."

These bonuses will not be "subject to fees and will be paid to creators in full," Meta said, unlike revenue from virtual items, which is subject to a commission.

