Israeli army forces have rounded up 21 Palestinians in raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a local NGO.

In a statement on Monday, the Asra Media Office said the arrests took place in the cities of Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin, occupied East Jerusalem, Ramallah and Bethlehem.

Four Palestinians were killed in separate incidents across the occupied territory on Sunday.

Thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Jenin on Monday for the funerals of those killed, many carrying Palestinian flags.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the occupied West Bank and Israel.

Rising tensions

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a Palestinian was injured by live fire and 23 others suffered gas inhalation in clashes that erupted during the Israeli raids.