Thousands of students have marched in cities around Indonesia to protest against rumours that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election.

Indonesian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday to disperse a group of protestors outside parliament in the capital Jakarta. There were no immediate reports of violence or injuries.

“We demand that the lawmakers do not betray the country’s constitution by amending it,” said Kaharuddin, a protest coordinator.

The protesters chanted about protecting the country’s democratic progress, and also against soaring fuel and food prices.

Authorities in Jakarta blocked streets leading to the heavily guarded presidential palace and Parliament building, where protesters attempted to march.

Several rallies took place across Indonesia, including in South Sulawesi, West Java and Jakarta.

Rumours of election delay