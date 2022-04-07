The number of Bitcoins that have been mined and put into circulation has reached 19 million.

While the number of Bitcoins in circulation was only 50 on January 3, 2009, the date of Bitcoin's emergence, this number has continued to grow with time.

The increase in the number of Bitcoins in circulation is done by miners through specially designed devices.

As of April 2022, the number of Bitcoins that have been mined reached 19 million.

When the number of Bitcoin reaches 21 million, the mining activity will end.

Experts predict that all Bitcoin production will end in 2140, as production halves on average every four years.

Crypto mining