India and Nepal have restored passenger rail services between them, as Kathmandu is increasingly wooed by China.

Saturday's restoration of the rail link between the two neighbours is the first since services were halted for upgrades in 2014.

Nepal has traditionally done a balancing act between New Delhi and Beijing, but analysts believe Indian influence over Kathmandu has been dwindling as China pours heavy investment into the landlocked Himalayan country.

But Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba made India his first foreign destination since he returned to power last year.

As part of a three-day visit, he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday and they virtually flagged off a passenger train connecting the eastern Indian state of Bihar with Nepal.

READ MORE:China's silent foray into Nepal