Mali kills hundreds, arrests dozens in military operation
Mali's army also said that it seized large quantities of weapons, according to the statement.
Mali's under-equipped army has often been accused of committing abuses during the conflict. / Reuters
April 2, 2022

Mali's army has said that it had killed 203 fighters in an operation in the centre of Sahel state, an apparent uptick in violence in the conflict-torn country.

The army said the March 23-31 military operation took place in Sahel's Moura area — which it termed a "terrorist fiefdom."

Soldiers killed 203 militants, arrested 51 people and seized large quantities of weapons, according to the army's statement on Friday.

The announcement comes as numerous social media reports in Mali this week alleged that dozens of people, including civilians, had been killed in Moura.

AFP news agency was unable to verify the army's claimed death toll or the social media reports.

Poor access to Mali's conflict areas and a relative lack of independent information sources means that figures provided by either the government or armed groups are difficult to confirm.

An impoverished nation of around 21 million people, Mali has struggled to contain an insurgency that emerged in 2012, before spreading to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Vast swathes of the country are myriad rebel groups and militias, and thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict.

Mali's under-equipped army has also often been accused of committing abuses during the conflict.

Recommended

READ MORE:UN chief asks Mali, military 'partners' to promote accountability

'Disastrous consequences for civilians'

According to a report seen by AFP, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently warned the UN Security Council that Mali's counter-terrorism efforts had "disastrous consequences for the civilian population.”

In its statement on Friday, Mali's army said it was guided by human rights and international law, and called for "restraint against defamatory speculations".

The country has seen an apparent uptick in violence in recent weeks. The UN said on Friday that thousands of people fleeing fighting in Mali have arrived in Niger.

A day earlier, the UN peacekeeping mission, known as Minusma, said that security had "deteriorated considerably" in the border area with Burkina Faso and Niger.

READ MORE: Over a dozen Malian soldiers killed in twin attacks

SOURCE:AFP
