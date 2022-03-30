TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
First tarawih prayer to be performed at Hagia Sophia Mosque after 88 years
Muslims will hold tarawih prayers at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul for the first time since it was converted into a museum in 1934.
First tarawih prayer to be performed at Hagia Sophia Mosque after 88 years
A series of events will also be held at the mosque in honour of Ramadan. / AA Archive
March 30, 2022

The first tarawih prayer, a special Ramadan evening prayer, will be performed at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after more than eight decades.

The first tarawih prayer will be performed on Friday, April 1, in the mosque, which was opened for worship on July 24, 2020.

A series of events will also be held at the mosque in honour of Ramadan.

Sermons will be given by muftis, Muslim legal experts, before the noon prayer throughout the Muslim holy month.

READ MORE: Ramadan 2022: Why it's important to Muslims

Recommended

For two years since the pandemic began, mosques had been closed to worship for tarawih prayers as part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

Hagia Sophia was constructed in the year 532 CE. It was turned into a mosque in 1453 after the conquest of Istanbul.

The historic place of worship was converted into a museum in 1934, and it regained mosque status in 2020.

Besides being a mosque, Hagia Sophia is also among Türkiye's top tourism destinations and remains open for domestic and foreign visitors.

READ MORE: Thousands of drummers keep Ramadan tradition alive in Istanbul

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks