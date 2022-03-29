WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected bandits attack Nigeria passenger train
"The military has secured the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists," spokesperson for the Kaduna state government says.
Suspected bandits attack Nigeria passenger train
Some people have opted to travel by rail after several kidnappings by armed bandits on Nigerian highways, especially in the northwest of the country. / TRTWorld
March 29, 2022

Suspected bandits have attacked a passenger train headed to the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna from Abuja, the capital after they trapped the train, the Kaduna state government said.

One passenger, Anas Iro Danmusa, posted on Facebook that bandits planted explosives that halted the train on Monday. 

He said bandits were trying to force themselves inside the train and gun shots were being fired outside the train.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and no casualties have been confirmed.

"The military has secured the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists," a spokesperson for the Kaduna state government said. 

"Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention."

READ MORE:Gunmen kill dozens in northwest Nigeria

Recommended

Militant insurgency

The train was stopped about 25 kilometres from Kaduna when the attack happened, an official of the Nigerian Railways Corp (NRC) said, adding that a family relative was also trapped on the Kaduna-bound service.

It is the second train attack since October in Nigeria, which faces a militants insurgency and armed bandits that have kidnapped hundreds of students, travellers and villagers for ransom, leaving the population terrified.

Some people have opted to travel by rail after several kidnappings by armed bandits on Nigerian highways, especially in the northwest of the country.

READ MORE:Bandits raid Nigeria's Niger state, killing and abducting villagers

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha