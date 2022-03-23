The Taliban has ordered secondary girls schools in Afghanistan to shut just hours after they reopened, an official confirmed, sparking confusion over the policy reversal by the movement.

"Yes, it's true," Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Wednesday when asked to confirm reports that girls had been ordered home.

An AFP team was filming at Zarghona High School in the capital Kabul when a teacher entered and ordered everyone to go home.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Education Ministry has said schools would reopen across several provinces – including the capital Kabul.

Crestfallen students, back in class for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August last year, tearfully packed up their belongings and filed out.

A slew of restrictions on women