A China Eastern Boeing 737 with 132 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, officials said.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China on Monday said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added.

There was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured. The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the CAAC said, correcting earlier reports that 133 people had been on board.

The CAAC said it had sent a team of officials, and the Guangxi fire service said work was underway to control a mountainside blaze ignited by the crash.

The plane that crashed appeared to be Flight No. MU5735 according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24. It showed the Boeing 737-89P rapidly lost speed after 0620 GMT before entering a sharp descent.

The plane stopped transmitting data just southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.

READ MORE:Dozens of 737NG planes grounded worldwide after cracks - Boeing