Brazilian tribal leaders and advocates have criticised the granting of an Indigenous rights award to President Jair Bolsonaro, calling it an "atrocity" that ignores his record on dismantling protections for native people and the environment.

Justice Minister Anderson Torres on Wednesday gave the Medal of Indigenous Merit to his boss, Bolsonaro, in "recognition for relevant services" in the defence of Indigenous communities.

But Indigenous Brazilians and environmental activists said on Thursday it was inappropriate to give such an award to the former army captain, who has questioned the veracity of global heating, has erased environmental protections and has pushed to allow mining and oil exploration on Indigenous reservations.

"It is an atrocity to honour a president who has shamelessly opposed Indigenous people," said Congresswoman Joenia Wapichana, the second Indigenous representative ever to sit in the Brazilian legislature.

She has introduced a bill to annul the decree giving Bolsonaro the medal.

One former recipient of the prize said he would be handing it back in protest.

Ethnographer Sydney Possuelo, a leading authority on isolated Amazon tribes who earned the same decoration 35 years ago for his work creating the Yanomami reservation, said he no longer wanted the medal.

In a statement, he said it had "lost all meaning."