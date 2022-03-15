The European Union launched a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, including bans on Russian energy sector investments, luxury goods exports to Moscow and imports of steel products from Russia.

The sanctions also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich and the head of Russian state TV Channel One Konstantin Ernst, who were added to a blacklist that already includes dozens of wealthy Russians.

The latest sanctions follow three rounds of punitive measures which included freezing of assets of the Russian central bank, the exclusion from the SWIFT banking system of some Russian and Belarusian banks, and the freeze of assets of oligarchs and top politicians, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The European Commission said the sanctions included "a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector".

The measures will hit Russia's oil majors Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, who will be subjected to a transactions ban, but EU members will be still able to buy oil and gas from them.

Investment in energy projects within Russia run by other Russian companies, including gas giant Gazprom, will also be banned.

The investment ban applies to the whole energy sector, excluding nuclear energy, because some EU countries still rely on technology provided by Moscow for Russian reactors on their soil, the official said. Russia's exports of several raw minerals, including fossil fuels and palladium, remain possible.

There will also be a total ban on transactions with some Russian state-owned enterprises linked to the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.

No more caviar

The bloc reached a preliminary agreement on the new sanctions on Monday.