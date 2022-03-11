WORLD
2 MIN READ
India: Malfunction led to accidental firing of missile into Pakistan
The incident is "deeply regrettable", India said, adding that it is "a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".
India: Malfunction led to accidental firing of missile into Pakistan
There have been numerous flare-ups in the heavily militarised border between India and Pakistan. / Reuters Archive
March 11, 2022

India's military accidentally fired a missile into neighbouring Pakistan, New Delhi's Defence Ministry has said, calling it "deeply regrettable".

"In the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile" on Wednesday, India's Defence Ministry said.

Friday's statement did not specify the type of missile, but said it landed "in an area of Pakistan".

The incident was "deeply regrettable", it said, adding that it was "a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".

The statement came hours after Islamabad's Foreign Ministry condemned what it called an "unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin 'super-sonic flying object'".

READ MORE:India's 'supersonic missile' damages wall in Pakistan's Punjab

Recommended

'Imprudent launch'

India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad had been summoned to the foreign office for a "strong protest", it added.

The "imprudent launch" had damaged property on the ground and put at risk both civilian lives and aircraft in Pakistani airspace, it said.

It accused India of "callousness towards regional peace and stability".

Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan have fought three wars since independence from British colonial rule in 1947, two of them over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Their shared border has a heavy military presence on both sides, and there have been numerous flare-ups between them, with tensions sometimes raising fears of an atomic exchange.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin