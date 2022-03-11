India's military accidentally fired a missile into neighbouring Pakistan, New Delhi's Defence Ministry has said, calling it "deeply regrettable".

"In the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile" on Wednesday, India's Defence Ministry said.

Friday's statement did not specify the type of missile, but said it landed "in an area of Pakistan".

The incident was "deeply regrettable", it said, adding that it was "a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".

The statement came hours after Islamabad's Foreign Ministry condemned what it called an "unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin 'super-sonic flying object'".

