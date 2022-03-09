Police in Pakistan are hunting for a man suspected of shooting dead his seven-day-old baby girl because he wanted his first-born to be a boy.

"A baby girl was born ... he was infuriated,” Hidayatullah Khan, an uncle of the baby's mother, told Reuters news agencyon Wednesday, referring to the father.

The baby named Jannat, which means heaven in Urdu, was shot multiple times on Monday, police in the central city of Mianwali and a relative of the baby said.

Police said the autopsy found that Jannat had been hit by five bullets and was killed instantly.

"We are trying to arrest the accused who is still at large," police officer Hayatullah Khan said.

The murder has sparked public outrage, especially after pictures were posted on social media of the baby moments after the shooting, and later of her funeral.