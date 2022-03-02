The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Working Group II, which is a UN-affiliated body, has released its most comprehensive report yet. “Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability” assesses the impacts of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity as well as human societies.

The report focuses on the effects of climate change set against the consumption of natural resources, land and ecosystem degradation, rapid urbanisation, shifts in human demographics, social and economic inequalities, and the pandemic.

“The cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: Climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and planetary health. Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all,” the scientists stressed.

The target limit of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels was set by the Paris Agreement, requiring individual governments to submit emission reduction targets.

However, global warming is expected to surpass 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2040, with emissions in line with the agreement’s current pledges.

The latest study is a stark reminder that the climate crisis is already here and has already impacted communities around the world significantly, particularly the exploited and climate-vulnerable countries in the Global South.

“This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” says Chair of the IPCC Hoesung Lee. “It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our wellbeing and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and how nature responds to increasing climate risks.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called the report an “atlas of human suffering,” and a “damning indictment of failed climate leadership.”

Here is a summary of the report’s findings.

Current conditions

Ecological changes

The scientists of the report state with confidence that the extent and magnitude of climate change impacts are much more substantial than estimated in previous assessments.

Human-induced climate change has already led to increasingly irreversible losses in terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and open ocean marine ecosystems worldwide.

These global environmental changes have reduced food and water security, with the largest impacts felt in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, Small Island Developing States, and the Arctic. The hardest hit communities have been indigenous peoples, small-scale food producers, low-income families, elderly people, and pregnant women.

Close to half of the world’s population currently experiences severe water scarcity during part of the year.

Health impacts

IPCC scientists observe increases in the following: Climate-related food-borne and water-borne diseases, vector-borne diseases, animal and human diseases emerging in new areas, diarrhoeal diseases as a result of increased rain and flooding, and mental health challenges caused by extreme weather events.

Increased air pollution has also contributed to health complications, with impacts concentrated amongst economically and socially marginalised urban residents.

Economic damages