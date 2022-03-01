TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan to EU: 'Treat Türkiye like Ukraine' for bloc's membership
Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership since 1987 but talks have floundered in recent years.
Erdogan to EU: 'Treat Türkiye like Ukraine' for bloc's membership
"Show Türkiye the same sensitivity that we are witnessing towards Ukraine," Turkish President Erdogan says. / AFP
March 1, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the European Union to treat his country like it does Ukraine, without waiting for it to be "hit by a war".

"Show Türkiye the same sensitivity that we are witnessing towards Ukraine," Erdogan said at a press conference on Tuesday alongside his Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership since 1987 but talks have floundered in recent years.

"We applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Parliament: that's very good," said Erdogan.

"It required a catastrophe for that... Türkiye won't wait for a catastrophe."

Recalling that Türkiye is already a member of NATO, he added: "Why don't you give the military equipment needed by Türkiye?"

READ MORE:Erdogan: EU must act bravely to improve ties with Turkiye

READ MORE:Erdogan to EU: Turkey's ultimate goal is 'full membership' of bloc

Recommended

Türkiye calls for a ceasefire 

He reiterated his call for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as the war continues on its sixth day.

"Our call on both Russia and Ukraine is for them to cease their fire as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

He called on both Moscow and Kiev to "make a good contribution to world peace."

NATO member Türkiye shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia. 

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara on Monday said it was closing its Black Sea straits during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting the passage of some Russian ships from the Mediterranean.

READ MORE: Türkiye to use Montreux accord to prevent escalation in Russia-Ukraine war

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay