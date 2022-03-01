WORLD
Israeli troops kill Palestinians in occupied West Bank refugee camp
Abdullah Hosari and Shadi Khaled Najm were killed in Jenin camp when Israeli forces opened fire during a raid.
The agency said the killing of the two Palestinians sparked a "massive and angry march" in Jenin. / AP
March 1, 2022

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities said.

The Palestinian health ministry said two men were killed in the Jenin refugee camp. 

Official news agency Wafa identified them as Abdullah al Hosari, 22, and Shadi Khaled Najm, 18.

The agency said the killing of the two Palestinians sparked a "massive and angry march" in Jenin.

Israeli border police said officers and undercover police entered the refugee camp to arrest a suspect "wanted for terrorist activity".

The arrest raid is one of several recent high-profile Israeli incursions into occupied West Bank cities.

Last month, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian suspects during a daylight raid in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy, accused of throwing Molotov cocktails near the city of Bethlehem, was killed.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the Six-Day War of 1967. It has since built a string of settlements across the territory.

Some 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, alongside 2.9 million Palestinians, in settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
