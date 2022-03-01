Israeli troops killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities said.

The Palestinian health ministry said two men were killed in the Jenin refugee camp.

Official news agency Wafa identified them as Abdullah al Hosari, 22, and Shadi Khaled Najm, 18.

The agency said the killing of the two Palestinians sparked a "massive and angry march" in Jenin.

Israeli border police said officers and undercover police entered the refugee camp to arrest a suspect "wanted for terrorist activity".

