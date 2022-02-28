Türkiye says its economy has expanded 11 percent year-on-year in 2021 in line with market expectations.

"Gross domestic product at current prices increased by 42.8 percent and reached 7.2 trillion Turkish liras ($802.7 billion) in 2021 compared with the previous year," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in its latest report on Monday.

The gross domestic product per capita was 85,672 Turkish liras ($9,539) at current prices last year.

Service activities made the biggest contribution to the country's economy with a 21.1 percent rise, followed by 20.3 percent in other service activities and 20.2 percent in the information and communication activities.

Financial and insurance activities, agriculture sector and construction sector decreased 9 percent, 2.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Fastest growing economy in G20

A panel of 21 economists said they expected that Türkiye's GDP would rise 11.1 percent in 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Turkish economy grew 9.1 percent from the same period of the previous year, TurkStat said.