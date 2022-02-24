NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning new image showing three distant galaxies tearing each other apart.

According to NASA, this cosmic crash is known as a triple galaxy merger, when three galaxies slowly draw each other nearer and tear each other apart with their competing gravitational forces. Mergers like these are common throughout the universe, and all large galaxies.

As chaotic as they seem, mergers like these are more about creation than destruction. As gas from the three neighbouring galaxies collides and condenses, a vast sea of material from which new stars will emerge is assembled at the centre of the newly unified galaxy.

Existing stars will survive the crash mostly unscathed; while the gravitational tug-of-war among the three galaxies will warp the orbital paths of many existing stars, so much space exists between those stars that relatively few of them are likely to collide, Live Science reported.

Discovery by volunteers

A citizen science project called Galaxy Zoo, helped astronomers detect the merger. The project invited more than 100,000 volunteers to classify images of 900,000 galaxies captured by the Hubble Telescope that were never thoroughly examined.

The crowdsourced project accomplished in 175 days what would have taken astronomers years to achieve.

The initiative has already resulted in a number of strange and exciting discoveries, like this one.

Galaxy Zoo is part of Zooniverse which is the world’s largest platform for people-powered research. More than a million people around the world come together to assist professional researchers. Zooniverse research results in new discoveries, datasets useful to the wider research community.

How are galaxies formed?

Studying galactic mergers can help astronomers understand the Milky Way's past and future.

The Milky Way is thought to have gobbled up more than a dozen galaxies over the past 12 billion years, including during the exceptionally named Gaia sausage merger.

Galaxies are collections of stars, gas, dust and dark matter held together by gravity.

Their appearance and composition are shaped over billions of years by interactions with groups of stars and other galaxies. Using supercomputers, scientists can look back in time and simulate how a galaxy may have formed in the early universe and grown into what we see today.

Galaxies are thought to begin as small clouds of stars and dust swirling through space. As other clouds get close, gravity sends these objects careening into one another and knits them into larger spinning packs.

Subsequent collisions can sling material toward a galaxy’s outskirts, creating extensive spiral arms filled with colonies of stars.