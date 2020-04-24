France said on Friday it was readying a "historic" package of multi-billion euro loans to help carmaker Renault and flag-carrier Air France through the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

For Air France, a $7.5 billion ( €7 billion) package is planned and for Renault $5.4 billion (€5 billion) Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced.

He said the package was needed to save Air France amid an unprecedented industry crisis but warned the money would come with strings attatched, with the airline notably having to improve its environmental credentials.

For Air France the loan package is made up of four billion euros in bank loans guaranteed by the state and a three billion euro loan direct from the state, he told TF1 television.

"We need to save our national company and the 350,000 direct and indirect employees affected," he said, while describing the plan as "historic support".

"We are behind Air France, behind the employees of Air France to guarantee our independence and save jobs," he added, while denying that nationalisation was on the cards.

But he warned that the help was not a "blank cheque" and would come with "conditions" linked to its profitability but also environmental factors.

"Air France should become the most environmentally respectful airline in the planet. This is the most important condition for me.

"Air France needs to present a plan for reducing CO2 emissions and transforming its fleet to be less polluting," he said.