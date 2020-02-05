With over 28,344 cases and 565 deaths, scientists are in a race to find a cure for the deadly coronavirus that has sparked global fear and concern.

The outbreak was classified as a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, provoking fears that the outbreak could be a pandemic similar to the 2009 flu, with estimated mortality rates ranging between 100,000 to 400,000 people.

What's a pandemic, anyway?

According to the WHO, a pandemic is defined as the “worldwide spread of a new disease”. While epidemics are specific to one region, pandemics are global with more cases and higher rates of death. Notable historical examples include the Flu Pandemic of 1918, and the Black Death. A pandemic only describes how widespread a disease is however, and says nothing of its severity.

But with the virus cropping up worldwide, experts believe that it’s only a matter of time before we start calling it a pandemic.

“[It’s] very, very transmissible, and it almost certainly is going to be a pandemic,” said Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview with the New York Times.

But just how far could the current outbreak of 2019-nCov reach?

The answer to that is found in two key questions. First, how easily does it spread? Second, how deadly is the virus?

While scientists are sparing no effort in researching the virus and trying to find a cure, most research conducted so far is preliminary and likely to reach solid conclusions in the months to come.

At the heart of it all is a little known number that describes the lethality of any given virus.

The R0 explained

With every outbreak of disease, epidemiologists calculate how far and fast a virus is likely to spread. They measure this using the basic reproduction number, called the “R naught,” or R0.

The number describes how many people one infected case is likely to infect on average in a group that’s at risk of the disease.

The R0 can be a big indicator of just how large an outbreak the disease will be. The higher it is, the greater the risk of high infections.

For instance, one of the most contagious viruses known is measles, which can remain in the air of a room for up to two hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes. Without vaccinations, measles’ R0 can reach as high as 18.

Ebola is much deadlier, but less efficient. With an R0 of just two, it is still dangerously lethal but most infected cases die before they can contaminate others.

Here’s the kicker, though: the R0 of a disease can change. The R0 is subject to the environment as well. For instance, some individuals are more contagious, called super-spreaders. Alternatively, airflow in a hospital can increase infections unnecessarily throwing the R0 off.

The SARS virus had an R0 of two to four. Unfortunately, any virus with an R0 more than one can keep spreading if nothing is done to contain or treat it. Even in cases where a non-lethal virus goes global but remains untreated, it can quickly become endemic. Similar to the common flu, this could mean deaths every year as the virus circulates.