HERAT, Afghanistan — For the last 13 years, Khala Noorjahan has travelled over 20 kilometres every day to the edge of Afghanistan, to work in a small makeshift clinic that lies in western Herat province, on the border the country shares with Iran. She is not a doctor or a nurse, but trained years ago as a midwife — a life-saving skill she learned along the way. She now assists a doctor and two nurses at Zero Point, a neutral space between Iran and Afghanistan where the return of Afghan refugees is facilitated.

Every day, she watches hundreds of Afghan men, women and children get dropped off by the Iranian authorities at the gates of Zero Point. Some of them are returning voluntarily, but most of them are undocumented refugees who are deported by Iran and pushed to Zero Point.

“We get all kinds of patients with all kinds of sorrows. I sometimes have to physically bring the patients left at Zero Point to the clinic,” Noorjahan, who's in her late 50s, told TRT World. “A Kandahari woman was sexually abused in Iran last year. She came to us and started crying. She was raped by four people. She was with her husband and two kids.”

Noorjahan and her colleagues provide treatment for dozens of men and women who accuse Iranian authorities of torture and other forms of human rights abuse.

Their makeshift health clinic has a capacity to take up 30 cases each day. Its manager Dr Noor Ahmad Mohammadi gave this reporter a tour of the clinic, which is made of mud, bricks and some wooden planks. The facility is divided into four rooms: the outpatient department, a midwives' room, a vaccination centre and Mohammadi's office, where he examines the health of the refugees.

The new arrivals are sent to the Refugee Reception Centre, a facility built by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and operated by many international and Afghan organisations.

Despite modest appearances, Mohammadi and his team deal with some of the worst cases of ailing, abused, and untreated refugees from Iran, many of whom are being forcefully sent to Afghanistan. For many Afghans, the neighbouring country has been a shelter for the displaced who fled their homes during the four decades of war. It is also the most convenient route for those attempting to reach Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration, Iran hosts approximately 950,000 documented Afghan refugees. At least another 1.5-2 million undocumented Afghan migrants are currently in Iran. They tend to face forceful deportations. In 2019 alone, nearly 273,700 Afghans were deported from Iran. Many of them, faced with hardships and difficult circumstances, were treated at Mohammadi’s clinic at Zero Point.