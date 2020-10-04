The South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia has voted against independence from France in a referendum.

The 'no' camp won 53.26 percent of the vote on Sunday, a narrower margin of victory than in a previous referendum in 2018. About 46.7 percent supported independence.

As the "no" vote is confirmed, it became to be the second failed attempt by pro-independence supporters to gain full sovereignty in the past two years.

Tensions have long run deep between pro-independence indigenous Kanaks and descendants of colonial settlers who remain loyal to Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the referendum result with "gratitude".

High turnout

More than 180,000 long-term residents of New Caledonia were registered to vote "yes" or "no" on the question: "Do you want New Caledonia to gain its full sovereignty and become independent?"

Turnout was high, the partial results showed 86 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot, after a stronger-than-expected independence vote in the 2018 referendum.

Across the archipelago, horns and cheers could be heard all day in the streets, and some people waved pro-independence flags in a relaxed atmosphere.

Sunday's referendum was the second of up to three permitted under the terms of the 1998 Noumea Accord, an agreement enshrined in France's constitution and which set out a 20-year path towards decolonisation.

'Historic day'

"Today is not a day like any other. Everyone woke up with the will to express oneself (through the vote). This is a historic day," said Robert Wayaridri, 60.