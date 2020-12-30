In 1955, Jonas Salk, the inventor of the polio vaccine, was asked a question about who owned the patent to the drug. “Well, the people I would say,” he told a journalist. “There is no patent. Could you patent the Sun?”

The widespread availability of an affordable polio vaccine in subsequent years has almost eliminated the disease from the world, saving millions of children from paralysis and death.

A few months back, large American and European pharmaceutical companies in the race to make Covid-19 vaccines were being pushed to follow Salk’s path and keep their research in the public domain.

That would have helped generic manufacturers in countries such as India to ramp up production and deliver vaccines, even in poorer countries.

Yet none of the pharma bigwigs including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, GSK or Johnson and Johnson (J&J) participated in the patent sharing pool created by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Experts say the Covid-19 pandemic afforded an opportunity to the industry to rebuild its image tarnished by recent scandals involving price-gouging practices and the opioid crisis.

By luck or by design, the industry seemed to have redeemed some of its reputation with vaccines produced in record time.

“Covid-19 gives a handful of companies a chance to come forward with a vaccine that may help us return to the pre-Covid normal faster than we would have otherwise,” Gerald Posner, the author of Pharma, a book that takes a deep dive into how the industry works, told TRT World.

“As a result, this will have a temporary good effect for them. But the question is: will that fundamentally change the business? — no I don't believe so. They will go back to their ways very quickly which is putting profits ahead of patients.”

With governments under public pressure for their handling of the pandemic, politicians desperately sought a magic pill that would make lockdowns disappear. The virus has killed more than 1.7 million people and millions more have lost their jobs.

The urgency to deal with a global health emergency means the scrutiny that was directed at the pharma industry until very recently will have to take a back seat, says Posner.

In 2018, a US court ordered J&J to pay $4.1 billion in damages for the talc products that caused ovarian cancer. The story of Martin Shkreli, aka the Pharma Bro, who raised the price of a drug used to treat a life-threatening infection by 5000 percent overnight, continues to rile people.

Those stories are a distant memory. Moderna and BioNtech, the startups that pioneered mRNA technology, which prep human cells to make a protein that kicks in an immune response to the virus, are enjoying overwhelmingly positive media coverage.

Though the vaccines have gone through the necessary three-tier trial process, America’s Food and Drug Administration and its counterpart in the UK have been unusually quick with approvals. For a medicine maker, an FDA nod is as good as cash — it's an official stamp of authenticity for the drug.

The industry itself has been betting on the coronavirus vaccine to rescue its image as executives have indicated in multiple interviews, hoping that it will deflect negative publicity.

“We went from having been a political piñata in January to a recognition, at least in the minds of many policymakers, that this is an industry that we must support,” Jeremy Levin, chairman of the industry association BIO, told the Financial Times, in July.

And the governments have indeed come out in full support. They have not just allowed the companies to use publicly-funded research and paid them money to accelerate vaccine development — they also spent billions of dollars to buy the vaccines.

A numbers game

Posner says it goes to the pharma industry’s credit that it hasn’t put a steep price tag on the Covid-19 vaccines.

Prices range between $3 a dose to $50 a dose with AstraZeneca’s the cheapest and Moderna’s the most expensive.

But there’s a catch here. What the industry gives up on price, it makes up in volume. Also, instead of selling the vaccine at pharmacies, the companies have struck deals directly with governments which have taken the responsibility to administer them to the public.

“They are going to vaccinate the entire population and you have to do it twice. That is a huge, huge, volume of vaccines. So even a very small profit for each dose means billions of dollars of income even at a modest price,” John Rother, the President of National Coalition on Health Care, which lobbies for health reforms in the US, told TRT World.

Rother said pharma companies in the US spend as much as 40 percent of their revenue on advertising and marketing. With Covid-19 vaccines, they don’t need to spend a dime on convincing people to buy their products.

If the virus mutates, as is evident from different strains that have already emerged, then the Covid-19 jabs could become an annual feature, bringing in additional cash in the coming years.

Pfizer and Moderna alone are expected to generate $32 billion in revenue from vaccine sales in 2021 alone.