Chile has declared a state of disaster in several central-southern regions after a devastating heat wave provoked forest fires that left at least 13 people dead, authorities said.

More than 100 homes have been affected and 47,000 hectares of forest destroyed since the fires broke out on Wednesday, officials said on Friday.

"We have to announce that there are 13 deaths in total, 11 in the Santa Juana municipality," head of the Senaprad national disaster agency Mauricio Tapia said.

Two crew members of a helicopter that was fighting the fires died in a crash on Friday afternoon, Chile's Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela said.

"I am very sad about the helicopter crash which killed the pilot and a mechanic who were working to fight the fire" in the La Araucania region, said Valenzuela.

The latest two deaths added to four civilians and a firefighter previously reported killed.

Nearly 40 fires raging

The government has declared a state of disaster in the regions of Nuble and Biobio, but fires have also affected the regions of Maule and La Araucania.

President Gabriel Boric decided to suspend his holidays to visit the affected area, where there are 204 active fires.