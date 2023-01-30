TÜRKİYE
Turkish Coast Guard rescues dozens of migrants after Greek pushbacks
Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers and irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.
Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. / AA Archive
January 30, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 129 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, officials said.

Coast guard teams were dispatched off the coast of Dikili, Izmir after detecting 36 foreign nationals in a boat, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 26 other migrants who were pushed back by Greece were rescued off the coast of Kusadasi in the Aydin province.

Turkish teams also rescued 15 irregular migrants in Ayvacik in the Canakkale province.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 52 others off the coast of Datca and Bodrum in the Mugla province.

After they were rescued, all of the migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye and global rights groups have also repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants and asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
