The White House has responded to growing and at times fevered speculation over the shooting down of unidentified aerial objects by saying the targets could be anything from commercial craft to espionage devices, while denying that US balloons spy on China.

After mounting pressure on President Joe Biden's administration to explain the unprecedented situation that has seen an alleged Chinese spy balloon and three mystery objects shot down in North America in just over a week, officials appeared sure of only one thing: It's not aliens.

"I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House," Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday at the first full-blown briefing since the latest shoot-down of an unidentified object on Sunday.

"There have been questions and concerns about this but there is no -again, no- indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity."

What actually is going on, however, remains unclear.

According to the US government, the first of the four objects - a sophisticated, high-altitude balloon shot down on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina - was part of an ongoing, global "fleet" of Chinese espionage balloons.

China denied this, calling the huge balloon an errant weather research craft, and lashed out at Washington on Monday. Beijing said more than 10 US balloons entered Chinese airspace "without any approval" over the last year.

As for another high-altitude balloon spotted in Latin America, China says that was a civilian flight test device.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters the US is "not flying surveillance balloons over China."

