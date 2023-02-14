More than 300 Russian servicemen and 60 units of special military equipment are helping Syria in its response to two devastating earthquakes that struck more than a week ago, according to Russia's defence ministry.

The 7.7 and 7.6. magnitude earthquakes on February 6 killed over 36,000 in Türkiye and Syria, and the death toll looked set to keep rising with the odds of rescuers finding any more survivors dwindle.

The White Helments said that 3,167 people were killed in the opposition-controlled areas of the country, while, regime media said 1,414 people were killed in the regime-controlled areas, bringing the total death toll in Syria at 4,581.

"Servicemen of the Russian group of forces continue to carry out activities to clear rubble and eliminate the consequences of earthquakes," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, referring to Russian forces stationed in Syria.

"More than 300 servicemen and 60 units of military and special equipment have been involved in the work."

Food packages and disinfectants as well as other essentials had also been delivered to humanitarian aid points in the northwestern city of Aleppo, the ministry added.

The Kremlin said on Monday that it was in contact with Syrian authorities over providing relief to areas affected.