TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Russia says more than 300 troops helping Syria recover from earthquake
Moscow says Russian forces have been sent to help clear rubble and deliver humanitarian aid to points in the northwestern city of Aleppo controlled by the regime of Bashar al Assad.
Russia says more than 300 troops helping Syria recover from earthquake
Russia backs Syrian leader Bashar al Assad and is a dominant military force in the country. / AA
February 14, 2023

More than 300 Russian servicemen and 60 units of special military equipment are helping Syria in its response to two devastating earthquakes that struck more than a week ago, according to Russia's defence ministry.

The 7.7 and 7.6. magnitude earthquakes on February 6 killed over 36,000 in Türkiye and Syria, and the death toll looked set to keep rising with the odds of rescuers finding any more survivors dwindle.

The White Helments said that 3,167 people were killed in the opposition-controlled areas of the country, while, regime media said 1,414 people were killed in the regime-controlled areas, bringing the total death toll in Syria at 4,581.

"Servicemen of the Russian group of forces continue to carry out activities to clear rubble and eliminate the consequences of earthquakes," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, referring to Russian forces stationed in Syria.

"More than 300 servicemen and 60 units of military and special equipment have been involved in the work."

Food packages and disinfectants as well as other essentials had also been delivered to humanitarian aid points in the northwestern city of Aleppo, the ministry added.

The Kremlin said on Monday that it was in contact with Syrian authorities over providing relief to areas affected.

Recommended

READ MORE:Türkiye offers to open two border gates with Syria for quake aid delivery

Russia's operation in Syria

Russia, which backs Syrian leader Bashar al Assad, has been a dominant military force in Syria since launching air strikes and ground operations there in 2015 during the the Battle of Aleppo (2012-2016).

Often seen as one of the most brutal battles in the Syrian civil war, pro-regime forces retook the city of Aleppo from the rebels in 2016.

That bloody offensive was made possible by Russia’s rounds of heavy aerial bombardment, including targeting non-combatant facilities such as hospitals.

Russia further asserted its presence after the United States pulled out its forces in 2019.

READ MORE:Russian intervention in Syria set the tone for the Ukraine war

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years