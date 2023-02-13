Türkiye has offered to open two border crossings with Syria for the international community to send humanitarian aid to the quake-hit northern regions.

"We told the international community and the UN that they could send humanitarian aid through the two gates under our control. We said that we can open these gates to humanitarian aid," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his Libyan counterpart Najla Al Mangoush in the capital Ankara on Monday.

The top diplomat was referring to the two border gates in the southern Kilis province.

He, however, added: “It is out of question for Türkiye to open border crossings in places (in Syria) controlled by the PKK and YPG.”

No influx of refugees