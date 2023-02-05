At least 12 people have killed in an attack in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, local sources said, with the incident confirmed by a security source, as violence rages in the Sahel nation.

"On Saturday afternoon, armed men attacked Bani," a town about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Dori in the Sahel region, one resident said. "We deplore 12 dead according to the first toll," another witness said.

A security source confirmed the attack but gave no death toll.

A landlocked country in the heart of West Africa's Sahel, Burkina Faso is one of the world's most volatile and impoverished countries.

It has been struggling with an insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.