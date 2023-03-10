A Black man of New York who spent more than 18 years in prison for a murder he did not commit has been freed from jail after prosecutors said a photo of another person with the same name led to his wrongful arrest.

Sheldon Thomas was convicted over the 2004 fatal drive-by shooting in Brooklyn of 14-year-old Anderson Bercy, whose real killer remains unknown.

Thomas, now 35, walked out of court a free man on Thursday after a judge approved a request by the Brooklyn District Attorney to vacate the conviction.

Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, said in a statement that his office's conviction review unit found that Thomas had been intentionally misidentified by police officers.

He added that Thomas' prosecution "was compromised from the very start by grave errors and lack of probable cause" to arrest him.

"The defendant was arrested based on a witness identification of a different person with the same name — a mistake that was first concealed and then explained away during the proceedings," he said.

"In fact, the reinvestigation concluded that detectives were intent on arresting the defendant and used the faulty identification procedure as pretext."

Misidentification