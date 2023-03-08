UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has said he will meet a ceasefire task force to discuss the need for calm after two earthquakes devastated the region.

"We need calm on the ground. Something that I will be stressing when I'm meeting tomorrow with the ceasefire task force here in Geneva," Pedersen said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The earthquakes that struck the region last month have also acted as a wake-up call to the world that the Syrian tragedy is "far from over," he said, noting that after 12 years of war and conflict, Syrians have been struck by a terrible natural disaster.

He said the attention on Syria renewed regionally and internationally following the earthquakes.

"We need to take this attention and see if it can help us unlock progress on the way forward, " he said.

READ MORE:Türkiye and Syria earthquake — what happened beneath the surface?