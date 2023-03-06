WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel going through 'historic crisis' over judicial reforms: Herzog
Israeli President Isaac Herzog says his country is facing one of the most difficult moments amid mass protests against government plans for judicial overhaul.
Israel going through 'historic crisis' over judicial reforms: Herzog
Herzog says political rivals are closer than ever to reaching a compromise over the judicial overhaul crisis. / Reuters
March 6, 2023

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has warned that the country is going through a "historic crisis" amid mass protests against government plans for judicial overhaul.

"We are in a historic crisis that threatens to destroy us from within," Herzog said in a speech during a meeting with 100 mayors and heads of local councils on Monday.

"We are in one of the most difficult moments that the State of Israel has experienced. It seems like a paradox, doesn't it? No missiles, no alarms, no red alert. But we all know deep down that this is a supreme national danger," he added.

Israel has seen mass protests by thousands of Israelis over the past weeks against plans by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for judicial reform.

Proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reform, if enacted, would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel.

READ MORE: Israeli reserve pilots refuse training in protest over judicial reforms

Top court's powers

Recommended

The planned change would severely limit the power of the Supreme Court of Justice, give the government the power to choose judges, and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries by the attorney general.

However, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, insists that his judicial plan would enhance democracy.

Herzog said political rivals are closer than ever to reaching a compromise over the judicial overhaul crisis.

The Israeli president said he formulated an outline that "gives answers to both sides," adding that his outline "anchors a healthy structure of balance between the authorities."

"There are behind-the-scenes agreements on most things, they make sense and they are reasonable," he added.

READ MORE:Tens of thousands rally against Israeli govt for ninth week

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane