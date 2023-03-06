Greece's foreign minister corrected himself after using the wrong name for the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Nikos Dendias said over the weekend on Twitter that he would travel to "Constantinople" to attend an Orthodoxy Patriarchal and Archieratic Divine Liturgy and meet with Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew.

Expectedly, his post received criticism due to his wording, particularly from Turkish people.

However, he used "Istanbul" in his Twitter posts on Sunday.

Dendias on Sunday paid a visit to the Turkish metropolis.