The annual legislative sessions of China slated for March 4 are known for revealing clues on the country's domestic and foreign policy directions.

Drawing thousands of delegates from across the nation to Beijing, the first unaffected session since China abruptly abandoned its contentious zero-Covid policy in December, participants will still be expected to go through testing and surveillance as authorities are still concerned about the spread of the virus.

The 2020 meeting was delayed for several months, with 2021 and 2022 only being held for one week instead of the usual two weeks.

Beginning on Friday, journalists covering the event must quarantine in designated hotels from 8 pm onward.

This year, significant changes in institutional structure, the release of the annual GDP growth target, inflation, employment and the formalization of Xi Jinping's historic third term as president are all anticipated.

What are two sessions?

The event is dubbed “Lianghui” or "two sessions" because both the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) convene their yearly meetings separately but concomitantly.

The 14th National Committee of the CPPCC will be held on March 4, where Xi is anticipated to deliver the opening speech. The CPPCC serves as an advising body with its members including corporate executives, famous people, and recognized figures.

Meanwhile, the 3,000-member NPC which is the CCP's legislative body starts its meeting on Sunday (March 5) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

These sessions will provide crucial insight into the Chinese government's policy orientation for the coming year. Often significant policy changes are announced during the twin sessions.

Xi was given the opportunity to become a leader for life when term limitations for leadership positions were eliminated in the 2018 NPC. Furthermore, the Hong Kong National Security Law, which formed the cornerstone of the city's assault on opposition and dissent, was pushed through by the "two sessions" in 2020.