Israeli protesters have blocked the main highway from Tel Aviv to West Jerusalem as lawmakers were set to plough ahead with a contentious judicial overhaul that opponents see as a threat to democracy.

"Israel is not a dictatorship, Israel is not Hungary," the protesters called on Wednesday.

Demonstrations were expected to intensify nationwide in what protest organisers have dubbed a "day of disruption".

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would not allow a "mutiny", or "anarchists" to block roads.

The reform was proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition government in January.

It includes giving the government decisive sway in picking judges and limits the scope of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation or rule against the executive.

Critics say that this would greatly weaken judicial independence, given Israel has no constitution and only one house of parliament that is controlled by the coalition.