A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Hokkaido in northern Japan, the US Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the offshore quake on Saturday night, which shook the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro.

Major Japanese media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 10:27 pm (1327 GMT) at a depth of around 43 kilometres (27 miles), the USGS said.