Turkish consumer sentiment hit a 23-month high in February, according to the latest official figures.

The consumer confidence index ticked up 4.3 percent from a month earlier to 82.5 in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement on Monday.

The sub-indices for the financial situation of households at present jumped 6.3 percent during the same period.

The financial situation expectation of households over the next 12 months and general economic situation expectation over the next 12 months gained 5.4 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, from a month ago.

The index for the assessment of spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months increased by 2.5 percent in the month.

