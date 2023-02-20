Muslim students and some Muslim founded schools in Uganda have contributed $10,000 to the victims of the February 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye.

A Muslim student leader in eastern Uganda, Salim Mubekete, told Anadolu news agency that they donated the money to show solidarity with the Turkish people and the Muslim community at large, who have contributed a lot towards the construction of mosques at their schools and in the region.

He cited a technical institute as an example which recently opened in the district of Luwero in central Uganda that was built with funds from the Turkish people and donors from Arab countries.

“We were touched by what happened to our brothers and sisters in Türkiye. It is unfortunate that the earthquake killed many people in the country, whose people have been helping us in various ways,” he said.

Mubekete said they approached many schools managed by Muslim communities and individuals and asked students to contribute money towards the earthquake victims in Türkiye.

He said Muslim students eagerly contributed money and the schools added to what the students raised and in total they received the equivalent of $10,000.

READ MORE: What will happen to the children orphaned by Türkiye’s earthquakes?

Individual contributions