A 24-year-old French woman has driven her truck to Türkiye to deliver aid to the earthquake victims.

After hearing news about the twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Gulfem Zengin, a French national born to Turkish immigrants, set out on a trip from the French city of Lyon to Kahramanmaras in southern Türkiye.

"I felt very bad and very sad when I saw the news regarding the earthquakes," Zengin, said in front of the rubbles in the city centre of Kahramanmaras.

"All my friends and family members cried for Türkiye following the earthquakes."

She said that Turkish immigrants contacted her for the delivery of humanitarian aid, adding that she set out on her own, taking a difficult journey for the earthquake victims.

"It was something I had never done before. I was alone. It was impossible for me, but I thought this is about helping the victims. This is the help we can do. That's why I put my fears aside."

'I felt sadness and pain'

She took the journey from Lyon to Kapikule, the Turkish border crossing point in Edirne province on the border of Türkiye and Bulgaria.

Carrying food, clothes, medicines and pet food collected from the French nationals born to Turkish immigrants, she first reached Kapikule after a two-day journey.

She arrived in Kahramanmaras on Saturday and delivered her aid in coordination with Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

"I arrived at Kahramanmaras by driving fast with little sleep. My family is proud of me. I sent videos to my family along the way to let them know I was okay," Zengin said.