Aid being collected from across the world continues to pour into Türkiye to provide support to thousands of people rendered homeless following two massive earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.

The combined death toll in the two countries has crossed the grim mark of 46,000.

On the disaster's13th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 40,642, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 46,456.

Following are the latest updates:

0200 GMT — First ladies extend solidarity to Turkish first lady over earthquake deaths

First ladies around the world have extended messages of solidarity and condolence to Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan after devastating earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye.

US' Jill Biden, France's Brigitte Macron, Paraguay's Silvana Abdo, Nigeria's Aisha Buhari, Gabon's Sylvia Bongo, Croatia's Sanja Music Milanovic, South Korea's Kim Keon-hee, Uzbekistan's Ziroatkhon Hoshimova, Latvia's Andra Levite, Kyrgyzstan's Aigul Japarova, TRNC's Sibel Tatar, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, mother of Qatar's emir, and others expressed condolences for those killed and wished recovery to the injured in separate calls with Erdogan.

2000 GMT - Over 830,000 buildings assessed for damage in Türkiye

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has said some 830,806 buildings in the earthquake zone were assessed and 407,786 were found to have suffered no damage.

He said 105,000 buildings were found either completely damaged or severely damaged, or fit for demolition.

"Currently, a total of 181,423 people, including 76,097 security personnel, 64,728 gendarmes, and 41,149 members of Turkish Armed Forces are operating on the ground," he added. The numbers didn't include the Coast Guard.

Oktay also stressed that the restoration of cultural assets is among the priorities of the government after the quakes, saying: "Our goal is to complete the examination of these assets within the next week."

"A total of 433 artifacts have been examined so far. Among them, 121 were severely damaged, 66 moderately damaged, and 57 slightly damaged, 189 of them are safe," Oktay said.

Türkiye quake survivor narrates how he lived off cigarettes under debris

A Turkish earthquake survivor who was pulled alive from rubble in southeastern Adiyaman province with a partially-smoked cigarette in his mouth has spoken of his miraculous escape and time spent under the debris.

Ziya Soner Tugtekin, 60, who was rescued with his son 56 hours after the quake said he turned to his cigarette for comfort while he was under the debris of an apartment building.

"I don't know how many days we waited under the rubble. I don't know how this time passed. I had my tobacco with me, I was rolling and smoking tobacco when no one came," Tugtekin told Anadolu Agency.

"When I was pulled out of the rubble, I had the cigarette in my hand, they told me to throw it away. I didn't because I came to life with a cigarette," he added.

'It slid down 30 metres': Türkiye quakes bisect Demirkopru village

The small, grey house in southeastern Türkiye that once looked out onto the road might appear untouched by last week's huge earthquakes but it is now one floor lower.

Surrounding the building in Demirkopru village, home to 1,000 people, are bits of debris floating in murky water, broken pavements and lopsided houses.

The February 6 earthquakes and aftershocks that ravaged swathes of Türkiye and Syria and killed more than 46,000 people has split Demirkopru in two.

"The houses sank four metres," said Mahir Karatas, a 42-year-old farmer and owner of the grey house. "The ground went up and down."

'Please find a piece of her': Prayers to find bodies under quake debris

As his bulldozer claws at the rubble of buildings destroyed by this month's earthquake in Türkiye, operator Akin Bozkurt consoles himself that by finding bodies he gives family members the chance to have a funeral for loved ones and a grave where they can mourn.

"Would you pray to find a dead body?" he asked. "We do...to deliver the body to the family."

Bozkurt, 42, travelled to Kahramanmaras, the southern Turkish city closest to the epicentre of the devastating quake 12 days ago from his home town of Kayseri, 250 km north, to help with the demolition of destroyed buildings.

"You recover a body from under tonnes of rubble. Families are waiting with hope...they want to have a burial ceremony. They want a grave," Bozkrut said.

1932 GMT - International cricketers say they stand with earthquake victims of Türkiye

International cricketers participating in Pakistan's premier cricket league have expressed solidarity with the earthquake victims.

The cricketers, including Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, delivered solidarity messages during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam, the world's top player in the Twenty20 format, said that the cricketing community across the world feels the pain of earthquake victims.

1915 GMT - $7.9M raised for quake victims in quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Two donation campaigns in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have collected $7.9 million for the victims of the earthquake disaster.

A relief campaign launched in the UAE by Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, the wife of the Sharjah ruler, collected $4.2 million (15.6 million dirhams) for the quake victims in the first three hours of its launch, the state news agency WAM reported.

More than $3.7 million were also raised as part of a donation campaign in Bahrain for the quake victims in the two countries, according to the state news agency BNA.

1858 GMT - Palestinians launch new donation campaign for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Palestinians have staged a new donation campaign for the earthquake victims as "a humanitarian message to our people in Syria and Türkiye,” said Abdo Idris, the head of the Hebron Chamber of Commerce.

He said the chamber, an organiser of the campaign, has begun to communicate with businessmen to collect donations for the quake victims.

Last week, the Palestinian Waqf Ministry launched a donation campaign that managed to collect nearly $1.37 million for the quake victims. Palestinians also sent two rescue missions to join search efforts for survivors.

1815 GMT - US secretary of state to visit quake-hit Türkiye on February 19-20

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye to “show solidarity and convey his condolences” following the twin earthquakes earlier this month.

Blinken will visit Türkiye's earthquake-stricken region, where US relief operations are also underway, on February 19-20 according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

1757 GMT - G7 extends condolences to Türkiye, Syria

The G7 countries have expressed their "deepest condolences" to the people of Türkiye and Syria over the deadly earthquakes.

"The G7 members are working together with partners to ensure needed humanitarian, crisis response, and technical assistance are made available unfettered," said a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers and the EU foreign policy chief.

The statement, released by Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, as chair of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Munich Security Conference, also underlined the importance of "full implementation" of the decision to expand humanitarian access to northwestern Syria.