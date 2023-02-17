In the Turkish town of Pazarcik, a football pitch has been turned into a burial ground for people killed by the earthquakes, which struck almost 12 days ago.

The goal posts are still standing but the field is dotted with about 100 dirt mounds and ditches.

Each freshly dug grave is topped with a wooden plank marking the same date of death — February 6, 2023 — when this town was devastated by the deadliest earthquake in Türkiye’s modern history.

"We waited...for 10 days to get the bodies of the deceased from under the rubble," said Huseyin Akis, who was burying his niece along with her husband and two sons.

A red scarf had been wrapped around the wooden plank at a nearby grave. Pine branches had been scattered over another.

The scene in Pazarcik, epicentre of the quake that struck in the dead of night on February 6, captured the struggle facing people trying to find and bury their dead since the disaster, which has killed more than 45,000 in Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.

At a graveyard in Kahramanmaras, thousands of new graves vastly outnumbered those which predated the earthquakes, underlining the scale of the catastrophe.

Tents had been erected to perform Islamic burial rituals, and to wrap the bodies in a shroud.

Empty coffins, sent from all over Türkiye, were piled high.

A Muslim cleric stood ready to perform the rituals.

People carried bodies in bags towards graves.

The sound of prayer recitations competed with the noise of excavators digging more ditches in the distance.

'10,000 burials'

According to Islamic traditions, the dead should be buried as quickly as possible, if not immediately.