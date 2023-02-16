TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police detain man trying to kidnap baby after quake: report
A man who walked into a hospital pretending to be a police chief in the quake-affected province of Hatay was arrested after hospital staff realised his ID card was fake and reported him to authorities.
Turkish police detain man trying to kidnap baby after quake: report
More than seven million children have been affected by the massive earthquake and major aftershocks in Türkiye and Syria. / AFP
February 16, 2023

Turkish police have detained a man trying to steal a baby from a hospital in southeastern Türkiye, local media reported, following the catastrophic earthquake that hit the region.

A 7.7-magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks unleashed chaos in southeastern Türkiye and parts of Syria, killing more than 42,000 people and displacing millions in both countries.

A man walked into a hospital pretending to be a police chief in the Samandag district of the quake-affected province of Hatay, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The hospital staff realised his police ID card was fake and called the real police, it added.

When officers detained the man, they found fake police and military ID cards, gold and money in Turkish lira, dollars and euros worth around $6,500, Anadolu said.

Recommended

The agency did not provide information about the baby.

Turkish Family Minister Derya Yanik on Monday said at least 1,362 children had been separated from their families by the quake.

More than seven million children have been affected by the massive earthquake and major aftershocks in Türkiye and Syria.

READ MORE:More than 7 million children affected by Türkiye-Syria earthquakes: Unicef

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years