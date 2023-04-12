WORLD
Citing Macron-Xi meeting, Trump says US lost influence in world
Ex-US president Donald Trump says in an interview with Fox News that "France is now going to China" and that everything in the world is blowing up while US doesn't have any say.
Trump was indicted on March 30 with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush-money payments. / AFP Archive
April 12, 2023

Former US president Donald Trump has said his country has lost influence in the world since he left office, adding French President Emmanuel Macron has been in China meeting with Xi Jinping and "kissing his ***."

The former US president sat down with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Tuesday for his first mainstream media appearance since being indicted in New York.

In a rambling interview, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee said, "You got this crazy world, it's blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say."

"And Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China, kissing his ***. Okay, in China! I said, 'France is now going to China.'"

Trump was indicted on March 30 with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. 

He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment last week in Manhattan.

READ MORE:France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda

'Caught up in crises'

Recommended

Macron caused a storm after a state visit to China last week in which he cautioned Europeans should not chain themselves to US foreign policy.

In remarks to journalists, Macron said European countries should not get caught in the tense standoff between Beijing and Washington over the fate of Taiwan.

China has vowed to regain control of Taiwan, while the US government pledges to help Taiwan defend itself.

Macron, who discussed Taiwan with Xi on Friday, warned against Europe being "caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy."

"The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we believe we are just America's followers," Macron said. "The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction."

The remarks sparked unease in Washington, although the White House sought to play them down, with spokesperson John Kirby saying the Biden administration remains "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France."

READ MORE:China completes Taiwan war games aimed at 'sealing off' island

READ MORE: France's Macron heads to China for delicate talks on Ukraine and trade

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
