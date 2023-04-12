Former US president Donald Trump has said his country has lost influence in the world since he left office, adding French President Emmanuel Macron has been in China meeting with Xi Jinping and "kissing his ***."

The former US president sat down with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Tuesday for his first mainstream media appearance since being indicted in New York.

In a rambling interview, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee said, "You got this crazy world, it's blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say."

"And Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China, kissing his ***. Okay, in China! I said, 'France is now going to China.'"

Trump was indicted on March 30 with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters.

He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment last week in Manhattan.

'Caught up in crises'